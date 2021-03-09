AstraZeneca’s (AZN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a £100 ($130.65) target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 42.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price target on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Liberum Capital cut their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 9,770 ($127.65) to GBX 9,430 ($123.20) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price target on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a £100 ($130.65) price target on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,639.41 ($112.87).

Shares of LON:AZN traded up GBX 147 ($1.92) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 7,005 ($91.52). The company had a trading volume of 1,937,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of £91.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of GBX 5,871 ($76.71) and a 12-month high of £101.20 ($132.22). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7,379.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 7,920.60.

In other news, insider Nazneen Rahman acquired 258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 7,679 ($100.33) per share, with a total value of £19,811.82 ($25,884.27).

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

