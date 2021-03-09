Astrea Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:ASAXU) Quiet Period Will End on March 16th

Astrea Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:ASAXU) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, March 16th. Astrea Acquisition had issued 15,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 4th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Astrea Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

OTCMKTS:ASAXU opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. Astrea Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $10.39.

Get Astrea Acquisition alerts:

Astrea Acquisition Company Profile

Astrea Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Key Biscayne, Florida.

Read More: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Astrea Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrea Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.