Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. Acquires 5,166 Shares of Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares during the quarter. Forte Biosciences makes up approximately 1.4% of Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.66% of Forte Biosciences worth $3,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Forte Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Forte Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Forte Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Forte Biosciences by 11,596.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,262 shares during the last quarter. 53.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Forte Biosciences alerts:

Shares of FBRX stock opened at $26.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $343.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.20. Forte Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $53.99.

FBRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forte Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Forte Biosciences from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.25.

Forte Biosciences Profile

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage dermatology company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company is based in Torrance, California.

See Also: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Forte Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forte Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.