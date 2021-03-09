Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. Acquires 7,937 Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,937 shares during the quarter. Arena Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 3.5% of Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.17% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $7,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARNA. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Hotaling Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $238,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARNA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jonestrading cut their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.80.

ARNA stock opened at $73.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 23.17, a quick ratio of 23.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.95 and a 12 month high of $90.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.84.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by ($0.25). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.76) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Vincent Aurentz sold 2,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $214,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,507,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amit Munshi sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $1,117,560.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,500.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,745 shares of company stock valued at $11,294,339 in the last ninety days. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, a Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, and a Phase IIb clinical trial for atopic dermatitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; and APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure.

