Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 67,210 ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)

Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 67,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,000. ORIC Pharmaceuticals makes up 1.0% of Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.22% of ORIC Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORIC. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 150,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 623,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,605,000 after purchasing an additional 52,975 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup downgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

Shares of ORIC opened at $32.58 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.90. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $40.81.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

