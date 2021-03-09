Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. Grows Position in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) by 139.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,633 shares during the quarter. iTeos Therapeutics makes up about 2.1% of Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.39% of iTeos Therapeutics worth $4,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $121,000. 71.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITOS opened at $34.64 on Monday. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $47.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.89.

Several analysts have commented on ITOS shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for cancer patients. Its product pipeline includes EOS-850, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial.

