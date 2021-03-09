Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. Has $11.32 Million Stake in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) by 72.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 346,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,034 shares during the quarter. Kura Oncology makes up about 5.2% of Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.61% of Kura Oncology worth $11,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KURA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Kura Oncology during the first quarter worth about $372,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Kura Oncology during the third quarter worth about $81,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 3.3% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 62,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Kura Oncology during the third quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 213.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 8,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KURA stock opened at $29.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 15.15, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.62 and its 200 day moving average is $32.57. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $43.00.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45). On average, equities analysts predict that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KURA shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kura Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.42.

Kura Oncology Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, and other hematologic malignancies.

