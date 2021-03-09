Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. Has $11.56 Million Stock Holdings in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,609 shares during the quarter. NanoString Technologies comprises 5.3% of Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.39% of NanoString Technologies worth $11,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 6,163.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 198,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 194,839 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. 98.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NanoString Technologies stock opened at $63.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 8.94 and a quick ratio of 8.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.06 and a beta of 1.77. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $13.85 and a one year high of $86.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.66.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 68.96% and a negative net margin of 53.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP J. Chad Brown sold 8,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $519,908.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at $893,997. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kirk Malloy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $166,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,394.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,729 shares of company stock worth $2,707,658. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NSTG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

NanoString Technologies Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

