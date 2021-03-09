Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. Has $4.61 Million Stock Holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 55.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 62,657 shares during the period. Fate Therapeutics comprises 2.1% of Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Fate Therapeutics worth $4,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FATE. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 197.4% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,336,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $364,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 176.7% in the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 15,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 6,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $729,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,889,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 69,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total transaction of $8,074,116.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 393,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,725,251.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 226,651 shares of company stock valued at $25,943,119 in the last three months. 21.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.59.

Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $83.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of -45.46 and a beta of 1.88. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.23). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 810.13%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

