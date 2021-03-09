Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. Has $9.27 Million Position in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 57.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,544,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 566,746 shares during the period. Fluidigm comprises 4.2% of Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. owned about 2.08% of Fluidigm worth $9,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fluidigm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluidigm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fluidigm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Fluidigm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluidigm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on FLDM shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Fluidigm from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLDM opened at $4.11 on Monday. Fluidigm Co. has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $12.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.62. The company has a market capitalization of $306.39 million, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.17). Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 37.85% and a negative return on equity of 19.25%. Research analysts predict that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

