Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. Invests $2.21 Million in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 280,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,211,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.58% of Wave Life Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,155 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $1,854,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 12,090 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 34,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

WVE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Sunday. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Sunday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wave Life Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

NASDAQ WVE opened at $9.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $460.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.82. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $19.98.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.04). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,562.01% and a negative return on equity of 401.32%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

