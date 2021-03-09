Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. Invests $3.42 Million in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 157,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,421,000. Sutro Biopharma accounts for about 1.6% of Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.41% of Sutro Biopharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,113,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,292,000 after buying an additional 1,285,125 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,717,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,006,000 after purchasing an additional 670,366 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,010,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,155,000 after purchasing an additional 410,495 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 744,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,158,000 after purchasing an additional 391,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,992,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Trevor Hallam sold 2,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $61,524.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,292.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 28.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:STRO opened at $21.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.77, a current ratio of 9.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.76. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $28.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -234.56 and a beta of 0.80.

STRO has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $24.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.36.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

