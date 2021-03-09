Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. Makes New $2.65 Million Investment in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 739,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,000. Mereo BioPharma Group accounts for about 1.2% of Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. owned about 2.97% of Mereo BioPharma Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the third quarter worth $899,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the third quarter valued at $350,000. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,653,000. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Mereo BioPharma Group alerts:

Shares of MREO stock opened at $3.94 on Monday. Mereo BioPharma Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $4.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.88. The firm has a market cap of $98.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mereo BioPharma Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th.

Mereo BioPharma Group Profile

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.

Recommended Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MREO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO).

Receive News & Ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.