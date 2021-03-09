Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. Makes New $6.95 Million Investment in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 318,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,953,000. Codexis makes up about 3.2% of Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. owned 0.54% of Codexis at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Codexis by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 66,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 12,823 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Codexis during the fourth quarter worth about $2,729,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Codexis by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Codexis by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,795,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,513,000 after acquiring an additional 434,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Codexis by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 66,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Codexis alerts:

Shares of Codexis stock opened at $19.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.00 and a beta of 1.17. Codexis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $29.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.17.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 31.08%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Codexis news, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $62,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,636 shares in the company, valued at $5,211,727.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $199,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,068.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDXS. Benchmark lifted their target price on Codexis from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Codexis in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Codexis from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.