Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX)

Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 478,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,656,000. Biodesix makes up 4.4% of Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. owned about 1.80% of Biodesix at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Biodesix during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Biodesix during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Biodesix during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Biodesix during the 4th quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biodesix during the 4th quarter valued at about $585,000.

Get Biodesix alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Biodesix from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Biodesix in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Biodesix in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Biodesix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Biodesix in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BDSX opened at $18.34 on Monday. Biodesix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $31.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.12.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($31.93) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biodesix, Inc. will post -5.66 EPS for the current year.

Biodesix Profile

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Biodesix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biodesix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.