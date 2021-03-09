Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO)

Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 337,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,220,000. Galecto makes up about 1.9% of Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. owned 1.34% of Galecto as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galecto during the 4th quarter worth $1,053,000.

Shares of Galecto stock opened at $9.25 on Monday. Galecto, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $17.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.02.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($55.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($54.66). On average, equities research analysts predict that Galecto, Inc. will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Galecto in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galecto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Galecto in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Galecto in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

Galecto Company Profile

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

