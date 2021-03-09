Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. Purchases 435,026 Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) by 83.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 955,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435,026 shares during the period. Avadel Pharmaceuticals comprises about 2.9% of Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. owned 1.64% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals worth $6,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 7,780 shares during the period. 53.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AVDL opened at $7.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.24, a current ratio of 12.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $449.87 million, a P/E ratio of 38.60 and a beta of 1.55. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $13.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.74.

AVDL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.58.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

