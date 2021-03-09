Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. Takes $4.16 Million Position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 130,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,155,000. Intra-Cellular Therapies comprises about 1.9% of Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Intra-Cellular Therapies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITCI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at $811,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 334.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 11,845 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 280.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 131,188 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ITCI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI opened at $34.67 on Monday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.94 and a 52 week high of $40.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.43. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.50.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.09. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 48.27% and a negative net margin of 1,985.32%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 15,810 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $495,011.10. Also, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 4,367 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $140,268.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,854.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 202,103 shares of company stock valued at $6,746,845. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

