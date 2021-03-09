Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. Takes $4.62 Million Position in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)

Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 139,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,000. C4 Therapeutics makes up 2.1% of Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.32% of C4 Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $939,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,277,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $5,743,000.

CCCC stock opened at $41.63 on Monday. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.40 and a 1 year high of $48.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.83.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CCCC shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on C4 Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

