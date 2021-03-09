Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Receives Market Perform Rating from SVB Leerink

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at SVB Leerink in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $22.00. SVB Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.65% from the company’s current price.

ATNX has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Athenex in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Athenex in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist lowered shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Athenex from $9.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athenex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ATNX traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,862,581. The stock has a market cap of $426.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.43. Athenex has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $15.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.15.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). Athenex had a negative net margin of 75.45% and a negative return on equity of 66.12%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Athenex will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATNX. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Athenex by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Athenex by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Athenex by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athenex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Athenex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

