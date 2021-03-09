Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Receives Market Perform Rating from SVB Leerink

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at SVB Leerink in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $22.00. SVB Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.65% from the company’s current price.
ATNX has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Athenex in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Athenex in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist lowered shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Athenex from $9.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athenex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.
Shares of NASDAQ ATNX traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,862,581. The stock has a market cap of $426.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.43. Athenex has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $15.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.15.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATNX. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Athenex by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Athenex by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Athenex by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athenex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Athenex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.
Athenex Company Profile
Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.
Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?
Receive News & Ratings for Athenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.