Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Athenex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist lowered shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Athenex in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Athenex from $9.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Get Athenex alerts:

NASDAQ:ATNX opened at $4.31 on Monday. Athenex has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.11 and a 200-day moving average of $12.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.92.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.09). Athenex had a negative net margin of 75.45% and a negative return on equity of 66.12%. As a group, analysts forecast that Athenex will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Athenex by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 461,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after buying an additional 58,470 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Athenex by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 19,051 shares in the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athenex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Athenex by 439.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 113,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 92,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Athenex by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 38,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 16,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

Further Reading: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Athenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.