Athenex’s (ATNX) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $30.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 53.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ATNX. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Athenex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Athenex in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Athenex in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Athenex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

NASDAQ ATNX traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.56. 25,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,862,581. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.92. Athenex has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $15.24.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). Athenex had a negative net margin of 75.45% and a negative return on equity of 66.12%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Athenex will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Athenex by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Athenex by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Athenex by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC bought a new position in Athenex during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Athenex during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

