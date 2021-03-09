Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Gabelli cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday.

Get Atlantic Capital Bancshares alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACBI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 602.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 47,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 26,900 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 133,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 60,512 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 8,258.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 101,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after buying an additional 100,756 shares during the period. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACBI stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.22. The stock had a trading volume of 413 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,203. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.27 million, a PE ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.31. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $25.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.33 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.91%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.