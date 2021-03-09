Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) had its target price upped by Truist from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ACBI. Raymond James upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlantic Capital Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock traded up $2.22 on Monday, hitting $25.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $22.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.13. The company has a market capitalization of $521.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.33 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 36,036 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 86,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,602,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

