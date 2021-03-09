Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Trading Up 5.9%

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)’s share price was up 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.29 and last traded at $37.12. Approximately 891,283 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 974,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.04.

AY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.60.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 62.92, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.63). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 3.86%. Equities analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 275.41%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 15,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile (NASDAQ:AY)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 25 assets comprising 1,496 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 10.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.