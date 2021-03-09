Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlas had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 21.49%.

Shares of ATCO stock opened at $14.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. Atlas has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $14.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.56 and its 200 day moving average is $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.64.

ATCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Atlas from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Atlas in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Atlas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Atlas from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.21.

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

