Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) shares traded down 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.25 and last traded at $13.57. 992,770 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 831,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.38.

ATCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Atlas in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Atlas from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Atlas from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Atlas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.63 and its 200-day moving average is $11.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Atlas had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.14%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atlas Corp. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATCO. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Atlas during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Atlas during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Atlas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlas in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

