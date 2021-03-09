Atlas Protocol Price Tops $0.0024 (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 9th. Atlas Protocol has a total market capitalization of $6.10 million and $399,275.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded up 21.7% against the US dollar. One Atlas Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.69 or 0.00510442 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.86 or 0.00069836 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00056526 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.13 or 0.00077720 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.87 or 0.00525539 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00076894 BTC.

About Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol launched on November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 tokens. Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp . The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Buying and Selling Atlas Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atlas Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atlas Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

