Atletico De Madrid Fan Token (ATM) Trading Up 4.5% Over Last 7 Days

Atletico De Madrid Fan Token (CURRENCY:ATM) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 9th. Over the last week, Atletico De Madrid Fan Token has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token has a market cap of $9.17 million and $1.82 million worth of Atletico De Madrid Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atletico De Madrid Fan Token token can currently be purchased for $7.49 or 0.00013819 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00057604 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $428.22 or 0.00790090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00009288 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00026404 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.06 or 0.00064684 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00029821 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003866 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Atletico De Madrid Fan Token Profile

Atletico De Madrid Fan Token (ATM) is a token. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,223,789 tokens. The official message board for Atletico De Madrid Fan Token is medium.com/socios . The official website for Atletico De Madrid Fan Token is www.socios.com/atletico-de-madrid . Atletico De Madrid Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @ATMChainDev

Buying and Selling Atletico De Madrid Fan Token

