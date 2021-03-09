Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.64.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

In other news, Director Richard A. Sampson purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.41 per share, with a total value of $48,705.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,263,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,265,693,000 after acquiring an additional 655,903 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 998,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,462,000 after buying an additional 492,243 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,511,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,231,000 after buying an additional 491,174 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,108,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,961,000 after buying an additional 336,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,793,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,014,000 after buying an additional 303,022 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $91.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. Atmos Energy has a 52-week low of $77.92 and a 52-week high of $111.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $914.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.11 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.97%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

