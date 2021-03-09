Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ATO. Mizuho raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.64.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $91.64 on Tuesday. Atmos Energy has a 12-month low of $77.92 and a 12-month high of $111.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.13. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $914.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard A. Sampson acquired 500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.41 per share, with a total value of $48,705.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 500,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,761,000 after purchasing an additional 91,889 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 973,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 11,339 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 596,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,452 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

