ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Price Target Cut to $53.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Raymond James from $57.00 to $53.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.26% from the company’s previous close.

ATNI has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of ATN International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Get ATN International alerts:

ATNI stock opened at $49.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.73. ATN International has a one year low of $37.01 and a one year high of $79.64. The company has a market capitalization of $792.99 million, a PE ratio of -249.40 and a beta of 0.28.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.84). ATN International had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. On average, research analysts predict that ATN International will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATNI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in ATN International in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ATN International during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 199.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ATN International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in ATN International by 34.9% in the third quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in North America, the Caribbean, Bermuda, and India. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides wireless services, including voice and data services to retail customers in Bermuda, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands; and wireline services, such as voice and data services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.