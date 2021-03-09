Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Stock Price Up 18.7%

Shares of Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) rose 18.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.20 and last traded at $24.11. Approximately 991,735 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 1,150,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.32.

The company has a market cap of $545.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.14 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.21.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19).

In other Atomera news, CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 167,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $4,635,082.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,638,548.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Robert J. Mears sold 43,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $1,203,426.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 116,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,216,634.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 228,003 shares of company stock valued at $6,320,226 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATOM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Atomera by 566.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atomera by 385.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Atomera by 24.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Atomera by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Atomera during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

About Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Atomera Incorporated engages in developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

