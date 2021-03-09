AtonRa Partners Buys New Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

AtonRa Partners purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 33,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,955,000. Black Knight comprises 1.4% of AtonRa Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Black Knight during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Black Knight by 777.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 8,074 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Black Knight by 9.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Black Knight in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Knight presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.24.

Shares of BKI stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.47. 4,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,596. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.46 and its 200 day moving average is $86.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.18, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.01 and a 1 year high of $97.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 12.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

