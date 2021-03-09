AtonRa Partners Buys New Position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

AtonRa Partners acquired a new position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,553 shares of the LED producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cree in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,124,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Cree in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,272,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cree by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 5,670 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its holdings in shares of Cree by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 50,000 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $5,295,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter.

In other Cree news, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $178,399.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,366,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total value of $1,733,631.68. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CREE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cree in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cree from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Citigroup raised Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cree from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Cree from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.00.

Shares of CREE traded up $8.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.37. The stock had a trading volume of 48,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,134. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.15. Cree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $129.90. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.74 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The firm had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

