AtonRa Partners Invests $1 Million in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

AtonRa Partners bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 10,780,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $432,817,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $2,165,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,014,905 shares in the company, valued at $39,966,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,966,780 shares of company stock valued at $440,757,605. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DT. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynatrace has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.76.

Shares of Dynatrace stock traded up $2.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.26. The stock had a trading volume of 32,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,717,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.01, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.59. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $56.77.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $182.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.36 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.