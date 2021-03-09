AtonRa Partners Invests $3.62 Million in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

AtonRa Partners acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 39,521 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,624,000. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 1.8% of AtonRa Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at about $1,689,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,114 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 53,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,413,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $291,000. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $13,933,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,776,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,866,262.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $7,237,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 233,500 shares of company stock worth $21,347,280. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMD traded down $2.77 on Monday, reaching $75.75. 1,748,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,629,254. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.23. The firm has a market cap of $91.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.75 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

