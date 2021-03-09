AtonRa Partners Invests $3.75 Million in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

AtonRa Partners bought a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,185 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,752,000. NVIDIA makes up about 1.8% of AtonRa Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 7,230 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 3.4% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 52,834 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 28.5% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,070 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth approximately $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $23.33 on Monday, hitting $475.13. The company had a trading volume of 321,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,494,751. The firm has a market cap of $294.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $552.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $533.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $180.68 and a twelve month high of $614.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total transaction of $98,022.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at $662,842.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.56.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

