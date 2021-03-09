AtonRa Partners Makes New $2.07 Million Investment in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

AtonRa Partners bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 103,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 164.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

EXEL stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.16. 44,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,361,529. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.84. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.67 and a 12-month high of $27.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.54, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Exelixis had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $1,300,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Cohen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total transaction of $907,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 221,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,022,998.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 469,097 shares of company stock valued at $10,223,372 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXEL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Exelixis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

