AtonRa Partners Makes New Investment in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

AtonRa Partners bought a new stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,367 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,000. Teladoc Health accounts for approximately 1.8% of AtonRa Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 560.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 234.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 228.9% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,470.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TDOC traded down $8.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $181.26. The stock had a trading volume of 102,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,589,002. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $261.01 and its 200 day moving average is $219.89. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.01 and a twelve month high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.65 and a beta of 0.30.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TDOC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $305.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $282.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.91.

In related news, insider Yulun Wang sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $1,813,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,248,289.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 1,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total transaction of $371,856.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,784.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 264,334 shares of company stock worth $59,616,796 in the last ninety days. 3.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

