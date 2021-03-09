AtonRa Partners Purchases New Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

AtonRa Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,718 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,944,000. Square accounts for approximately 2.4% of AtonRa Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 69,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,219,000 after acquiring an additional 8,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Square stock traded down $5.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $210.46. The stock had a trading volume of 272,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,645,299. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.60. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $283.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 344.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SQ. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $257.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.17.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.35, for a total transaction of $278,070.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 158,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,661,301.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary G. Meeker sold 8,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total value of $2,069,723.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,920,133.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,083,030 shares of company stock worth $245,700,240 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

