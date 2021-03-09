AtonRa Partners Purchases New Stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

AtonRa Partners acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 90,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,157,000. Lattice Semiconductor makes up approximately 2.0% of AtonRa Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. AtonRa Partners owned 0.07% of Lattice Semiconductor at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.4% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 133.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 52,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director John E. Major sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $40,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,119.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Bourgoin sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $32,576.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 161,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,278,487.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,548 shares of company stock worth $2,170,691 in the last 90 days. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LSCC traded down $1.49 on Monday, hitting $40.47. 49,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,330. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 127.67, a P/E/G ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $51.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.60%. On average, analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.56.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

