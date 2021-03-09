Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Shares Up 16.4%

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS)’s stock price shot up 16.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.54 and last traded at $2.48. 9,528,308 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 28,848,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.99. The stock has a market cap of $177.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.34.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Atossa Therapeutics by 119,497.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 131,447 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Atossa Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Atossa Therapeutics by 561.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 418,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc develops and markets medical devices, laboratory tests, and therapeutics to address breast health conditions in the United States. The company's lead program is the development of Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen which is in Phase II studies to treat and prevent breast cancer.

