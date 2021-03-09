Atotech (NYSE:ATC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Atotech (NYSE:ATC) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ATC. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Atotech in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Atotech in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Atotech in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Atotech in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Atotech in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atotech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.57.

Shares of NYSE ATC opened at $21.26 on Monday. Atotech has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $22.75.

Atotech Limited provides specialty electroplating solutions delivering chemistry, equipment, service, and software for various technology applications worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, primarily to the printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

