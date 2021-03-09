Atotech (NYSE:ATC) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Investment analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of Atotech (NYSE:ATC) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ATC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Atotech in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Atotech in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Atotech in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Atotech in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Atotech in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atotech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

Shares of NYSE ATC opened at $21.26 on Monday. Atotech has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75.

Atotech Limited provides specialty electroplating solutions delivering chemistry, equipment, service, and software for various technology applications worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, primarily to the printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

