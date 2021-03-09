Atotech (NYSE:ATC) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Atotech (NYSE:ATC) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ATC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Atotech in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Atotech in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Atotech in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Atotech in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Atotech in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.57.

NYSE ATC opened at $21.26 on Monday. Atotech has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $22.75.

Atotech Limited provides specialty electroplating solutions delivering chemistry, equipment, service, and software for various technology applications worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, primarily to the printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

