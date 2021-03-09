AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Shares Purchased by Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its holdings in shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 96.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 602,885 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 295,608 shares during the quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. owned approximately 1.86% of AudioCodes worth $16,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in AudioCodes during the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in AudioCodes by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,084,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,840,000 after acquiring an additional 24,096 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in AudioCodes by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its stake in AudioCodes by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 107,015 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in AudioCodes by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,655 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AUDC opened at $28.46 on Monday. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $44.94. The stock has a market cap of $939.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.10.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. AudioCodes had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 20.16%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This is a boost from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. AudioCodes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.86.

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, managed IP phones, residential gateways, media servers, mobile communications solutions, value added applications, life cycle management solutions, professional services, and survivable branch appliances; device manager; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; and VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

