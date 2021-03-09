AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Shares Sold by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. trimmed its position in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 944,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 44,621 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 2.92% of AudioCodes worth $25,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in AudioCodes by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 10.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,072 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,510 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,068 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of AudioCodes by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,542 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. 34.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AUDC opened at $28.46 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.10. The company has a market cap of $939.69 million, a PE ratio of 94.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.53. AudioCodes Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.94.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. AudioCodes had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 20.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.86.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, managed IP phones, residential gateways, media servers, mobile communications solutions, value added applications, life cycle management solutions, professional services, and survivable branch appliances; device manager; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; and VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC).

Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.