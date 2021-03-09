Augur (REP) Price Hits $31.38 on Top Exchanges

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. One Augur token can now be bought for approximately $31.38 or 0.00057696 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Augur has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. Augur has a total market cap of $345.15 million and approximately $31.13 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00056520 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $421.69 or 0.00775388 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00009218 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00026984 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.57 or 0.00065412 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00030096 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003915 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Augur Token Profile

Augur (REP) is a token. Its launch date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Augur’s official website is www.augur.net

Buying and Selling Augur

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

