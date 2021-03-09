Ault Global (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Trading Up 12.2%

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW)’s stock price was up 12.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.68 and last traded at $3.59. Approximately 7,291,289 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 12,385,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ault Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Ault Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. F3Logic LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ault Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ault Global in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ault Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ault Global Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the military/aerospace, medical, and industrial-telecommunication industries in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers.

